MUSCAT - The agri-tourism development company, ‘Janaen’ — an Omran Group subsidiary, has signed a strategic partnership with Oman Agriculture Development to deliver agricultural works for the landmark Janaen Salalah Project. The agreement marks an important step in harnessing Dhofar Governorate natural resources and advancing Oman’s position as a distinctive destination for agri-tourism.

Janaen Salalah is a pioneering initiative that integrates large-scale agricultural farms with tourism experiences and offerings, creating a unique model that blends farming, tourism and economic development.

The agricultural works will span more than 786,000 square metres in Salalah and include the cultivation of approximately 16,730 coconut trees, 1,000 papaya trees and 625 cashew trees — with cashew being grown on a commercial scale in Oman for the first time. The project also encompasses a range of supporting initiatives to ensure water sustainability and develop modern agricultural infrastructure, including advanced irrigation systems and related sustainable facilities.

Commenting on the agreement, Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, Chairman of the Board of Managers in Janaen, said: “This project represents an innovative model of cross-sector integration, reflecting our shared vision to harness Oman’s natural assets and translate them into new tourism concepts such as agri-tourism. The initiative contributes to the sustainable use of natural resources and creates added value for the Omani economy”.

Ali bin Said al Uraimi, Chief Executive Officer at Oman Agriculture Development, said: “At Oman Agriculture Development, we place great importance on advancing the food security ecosystem through projects that diversify agricultural output and expand high-value crops. Our partnership with Janaen enables us to apply our expertise in sustainable farming practices, ensuring efficient use of natural resources while introducing new crops such as cashew on a commercial scale for the first time in Oman, in addition to the Coconut and Papayas that form largest part of the project. This initiative reinforces the role of modern agriculture as a driver of economic growth, job creation and value chain development”.

As a flagship initiative, Janaen Salalah aims to position Dhofar Governorate as a hub for both agriculture and tourism. Beyond delivering high-quality agricultural products, the project will provide interactive visitor experiences that combine learning and leisure, from exploring modern farming techniques to participating in family-friendly activities in a unique natural setting.

The project is also expected to generate significant economic impact by creating employment opportunities and opening pathways for SMEs and entrepreneurs to participate in agricultural and tourism value chains. The large-scale production of coconuts, papayas and cashews will further strengthen Oman’s food security efforts while enhancing the Sultanate of Oman’s appeal as a destination for agri-tourism.

