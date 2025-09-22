The total value of contracts signed by government institutions and local and international private companies during Comex 2025 reached approximately OMR 116 million, through the signing of more than 150 agreements.

This represents a 45 percent increase compared to the total value of contracts signed at Comex 2024, which amounted to RO80 million.

These agreements included memoranda of understanding and cooperation between several government institutions and local companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as international companies, to implement technology projects and provide digital services in areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainable energy for data centers, digital solutions, cybersecurity services, and other technical fields, activities, and services.

The exhibition's statistics recorded 90,000 visitors, a 10 percent increase compared to last year, reflecting the growing interest in this sector.

More than 140 technology startups participated in the exhibition, along with more than 200 government and private entities and international delegations specializing in technology and digital transformation.

The exhibition's accompanying events included more than 80 workshops, with the participation of more than 70 speakers. The exhibition also included the launch of more than 40 products, innovations, and services.

Dr. Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology, said: “The remarkable growth in the total value of contracts signed during Comex 2025 reflects the interest of local and international investors in the digital sector opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman. The exhibition stands out as a platform for strengthening partnerships and cooperation between the public and private sectors.”

He said that these results enhance the Sultanate of Oman's position as an attractive destination for technology investments and strategic partnerships. They also underscore the Ministry's ongoing commitment to supporting digital innovation, developing digital infrastructure, enhancing national capabilities, providing a stimulating environment for local and international companies, and contributing to advancing the digital transformation in the Sultanate of Oman, thus achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and building a sustainable digital economy.

His Excellency added that these agreements will enhance the digital economy's contribution to the GDP and accelerate the pace of digital transformation in the Sultanate of Oman. They also represent a fundamental pillar in building an integrated digital environment that attracts global investments, opening the way to broad opportunities for business growth and creating quality jobs.

