Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) awarded tenders for 42 road projects this year, underlining its commitment to modernising Oman’s road infrastructure and improving connectivity across the sultanate.

A key highlight are tenders for the final three phases of the Adam-Thumrait Road dualisation project, covering 400km. The third phase, spanning 132.5km between Haima and Maqshin, will cost RO70.03mn. The fourth phase, between Maqshin and Dawkah (135km), has been allocated RO118.38mn, while the fifth phase, connecting Dawkah to Thumrait (132.7km), will cost RO69.79mn. These phases will include key infrastructure such as box culverts, rest areas, police and emergency parking, service roads and drainage systems.

An official at MTCIT informed that another significant project is construction of a road in Jebel Shams, which aims to improve the strategic road network and accessibility to this popular tourist destination.

Progress is also being made on other large-scale projects. By October 2024, the Part Two – Phase Two of Sharqiyah Expressway was 15% complete, while Phase 1 of the Batinah Coastal Road Project had commenced. Design and construction of the Khasab-Lima-Dibba road in the Musandam is 26% complete.

Additionally, MTCIT recently opened the 27km Rusayl-Bidbid Road, further enhancing connectivity. It is also working on the design and implementation of the Liwa Road dual carriageway and road links connecting four villages in the wilayat of Shinas to Batinah Expressway.

The ministry’s portfolio this year includes approximately 16 road-related projects across several governorates, alongside efforts to repair 80 road sites damaged by weather and wadi crossings.

The official noted that the infrastructure developments are not limited to road construction and extend to regulatory reforms and adoption of smart technologies in land and sea transport. These have led to an increase in permits, inspection exercises and transport activities, reflecting Oman’s commitment to modernising its transport systems.

“These projects are designed to modernise Oman’s road network, stimulate tourism, boost commerce and improve traffic safety,” the official stated. “They reaffirm the country’s commitment to sustainable development and greater connectivity.”

Through these advancements, Oman is building a robust infrastructure that supports economic growth, social development and improved mobility, ensuring long-term benefits for residents and visitors alike.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

