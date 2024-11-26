MUSCAT: Adrak Developers has announced the soft launch of “Yenaier”, a premier residential and commercial project set to redefine luxury living in Oman by blending the nation’s rich cultural heritage with modern elegance. Upon completion, the development will offer residents with its 700-plus apartments, spanning studio units to three-bedroom homes.

This landmark project, expected to be a cornerstone of Oman’s urban scenery, was announced during the Urban October and Home Building exhibition, the largest event in urban planning in the Sultanate of Oman. It coincides with key global events like World Habitat Day, World Cities Day, and World Architecture Day, focusing on urban planning, real estate, and construction.

Yenaier, derived from the Arabic translation for January, symbolises renewal and fresh opportunities. As Oman’s throne month and a time for cultural celebration, January holds deep significance for the nation and serves as the perfect inspiration for this new community. “Yenaier” reflects Adrak Developers’ commitment to excellence, embodying the warmth, optimism, and cultural pride that characterize Omani heritage.

During the exhibition, which hosted industry leaders, stakeholders, and prospective residents, Adrak Developers shared exclusive insights into the architectural marvels and lifestyle enhancements that Yenaier will offer.

Designed as an oasis of comfort, the development will feature a blend of modern amenities and natural landscapes, encouraging an active outdoor lifestyle. Residents will have access to carefully curated spaces that embrace Oman’s favorable January climate, with lush green parks, communal areas, and opportunities for outdoor activities that honor Omani traditions.

Speaking at the expo, Dr Thomas Alexander, Chairman, Adrak Developers, expressed enthusiasm about Yenaier’s vision: “Yenaier is more than a residential project—it’s a tribute to Omani culture and the spirit of renewal that January symbolizes. We envision a place where residents can celebrate life and foster a strong sense of community while being surrounded by the natural beauty of Sultan Haitham City.”

Dr Aadil Alexander, Executive Director, Adrak Developers added, “We are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of Housing for the remarkable Sultan Haitham City project by launching Yenaier. Our vision for this modern luxury development focuses on creating refined, thoughtful spaces that seamlessly blend comfort, exclusivity, and high-end finishes. Designed for all nationalities, the project aims to foster an integrated community where individuals can live, socialize and thrive within an environment of balance and elegance.”



