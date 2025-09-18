The Ministry of Health is dedicated to establishing a leading healthcare system that adheres to international standards.

MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has made significant strides in the field of sustainable health by prioritising prevention, enhancing the quality of health services, supporting research and involving the community.

Recent times have seen the implementation of various programmes and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life. The Council of Ministers previously approved the establishment of a National Centre for Women's and Children's Health in Sultan Haitham City, a new central public health laboratory, the creation of the National Genome and Human Data Programme (Oman Genome), a National Centre for Ophthalmology, and the introduction of a national programme for early screening of common cancers among women.

This programme includes the establishment of seven early detection units across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the expansion of nuclear medicine services. These initiatives and programmes underscore the Sultanate of Oman's commitment to promoting community well-being and ensuring a sustainable and dignified life for all.

In line with Oman Vision 2040, the achievements observed at Khoula Hospital demonstrate the efforts being made. The qualitative initiatives for 2025 encompassed 100 arthroscopic surgeries for the shoulder, knee and ankle, 600 spine surgeries, and 500 bariatric surgeries.

Oman achieves significant accomplishments in sustainable health

Noteworthy accomplishments for 2024 included 13,566 MRI scans with a waiting time of less than three days, 1,114 knee replacement surgeries with a reduced waiting time from 23 months to two months and 2,198 cataract surgeries resulting in a 50% decrease in waiting time.

The Ministry of Health is dedicated to establishing a leading healthcare system that adheres to international standards. It aims to deliver a decentralised, high-quality healthcare system, cultivate skilled national professionals in scientific research and innovation, and provide exceptional preventive and therapeutic healthcare. The ministry also strives to promote a culture of "health is everyone's responsibility" and secure diverse and sustainable funding sources for the healthcare system. Strategic approaches to enhancing the health system include bolstering infrastructure through the development of hospitals and health centres, increasing their capacity and investing in cutting-edge medical technology.

Moreover, digital transformation in the health sector is a key focus, with the goal of enhancing the quality and efficiency of health services through modern technologies. This transformation involves enhancing the quality of health services by streamlining health transactions and facilitating access to services through digital applications. It also includes an electronic appointment system project aimed at optimising the management of health resources.



