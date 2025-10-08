MUSCAT - Musstir, the real estate development arm of Mohammed Al Barwani Group, has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to develop the “Wellness Village” project at Al Jabal Al Aali in the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The agreement, signed during the Urban October Conference organised by the Ministry, involves an investment of up to RO 200 million.

Dr Mohammed al Barwani, Chairman of the Group, signed on behalf of Musstir.

Dr Al Barwani said:“This project is unique within the Al Jabal Al Aali development portfolio. We are proud to be one of the chosen developers, a recognition of Musstir’s technical expertise and innovative approach. The Wellness Village will reflect Oman’s cultural identity and the natural beauty of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, in collaboration with local partners and SMEs”.

Covering more than 600,000 square metres, the project will feature a modern resort dedicated to wellness and relaxation, complemented by more than 360 premium residential units designed to offer sustainable, healthy living away from the bustle of urban life.

The development will include walking and fitness trails with panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes, as well as indoor and outdoor pools to promote a healthy lifestyle in harmony with nature.

Musstir is showcasing the project at the Ministry’s pavilion during the exhibition from October 6–9. Construction is expected to commence soon. The Al Jabal Al Aali development marks a major milestone in Oman’s real estate and tourism investment landscape, in line with national development goals.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).