Muscat –The Barka Waterfront Development Project has reached 80% completion even as work continues to accelerate on key service and infrastructure initiatives across the wilayat.

The update was shared during a meeting on Tuesday chaired by Masoud bin Said al Hashmi, Governor of South Batinah, in the presence of governorate officials. Ali bin Hassan al Mujaini, Director of the Projects Department at South Batinah Municipality, briefed the meeting on the progress of major development works underway in Barka.

The waterfront development is considered one of the most significant tourism and leisure projects in the wilayat, designed to enhance its appeal as a family-friendly coastal destination. The project, which is progressing according to plan, is valued at more than RO1.9mn.

Extending over 2km, the waterfront project involves sporting and entertainment facilities, including a 1.8km seaside walkway, shaded and open-air barbecue areas, a seating area in the centre of the waterfront, restaurants, kiosks as well as the main area situated at the heart of the waterfront with green spaces, playgrounds for soccer, basketball court and open spaces for beach sports.

Work is also advancing on the construction of new public parks in South Sumahan, Al Billa and Al Rumais.

In parallel, Barka continues to witness upgrades to its road network as part of broader urban development objectives. The design and paving of internal roads and parking areas are now 90% complete, costing more than RO1.4mn. A separate 50km internal road paving project – with investment exceeding RO2.3mn – has also reached 90% completion.

These initiatives form part of a comprehensive development plan to bolster tourism, improve public services, enhance mobility, and elevate the overall quality of life for residents and visitors in the rapidly growing wilayat of Barka.

