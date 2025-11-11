With just days remaining before the launch of the Oman 3165 Expedition, excitement is mounting for a journey that will celebrate Oman’s maritime heritage while showcasing sustainability in action.

Set to begin in Musandam Governorate, the 70-day expedition will trace the entire length of Oman’s coastline — a remarkable 3,165 kilometres from north to south — entirely by kayak. Led by veteran explorer Mark Evans, MBE, the expedition’s name reflects the distance it will cover, weaving a story of endurance, exploration and environmental responsibility.

Oman 3165: A voyage for sustainability

The initiative is powered by the strong support of Asyad Shipping, which has provided vital technical and logistical backing. Asyad’s partnership reflects its growing commitment to sustainability and deep-rooted connection to Oman’s maritime legacy. Evans credited Captain Khalil al Hooti and the Asyad Shipping team for their instrumental role in shaping the project’s sustainable vision.

A broad coalition of partners — including the Royal Geographical Society, Durham University, Penn State University, Ocean Generation and British School Muscat — will help translate expedition data and storytelling into scientific insights and classroom learning.

Retracing ancient coastal routes once navigated by Omani traders and fishermen, the Oman 3165 Expedition connects the nation’s seafaring past with its modern sustainability goals. The team aims to highlight how coastal communities are adapting to climate change, preserving marine ecosystems and balancing development with conservation.

Through digital storytelling and school engagement in Oman and abroad, the journey will inspire youth to view the ocean as a living classroom.

As the kayaks prepare to launch from Musandam’s rugged fjords, the Oman 3165 Expedition stands as both a physical and symbolic voyage — reaffirming Oman’s identity as a nation shaped by the sea and committed to a sustainable future.

