Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has signed 36 usufruct contracts with investors to develop tourism projects valued at RO100mn across several governorates. The agreements were concluded between January and September 2025.

The ministry stated that the projects align with national plans to boost investment in the tourism sector, increase accommodation capacity, and improve service standards to support sustainable tourism growth.

Four agreements are for projects in Muscat governorate, including two luxury camps in Quriyat, a three-star resort and an integrated tourism complex in Bausher.

Two contracts were signed for Dhofar – an existing tourist resort in Rakhyut and a new integrated tourism complex. Ten projects are in Dakhliyah, covering three-star hotels, resorts including of five-star category, a luxury camp in Jabal Shams and a one-star hotel on Jabal Akhdar.

Four projects are in South Batinah, including hotels, resorts and a luxury camp, and one integrated tourist resort approved in Al Buraimi.

The highest number of agreements – for 11 projects – are in North Sharqiyah. Most of these will be developed in Bidiyah and include luxury and standard camps, three-star resorts and hotels. A commercial tourism investment project is also planned in Ibra.

Three contracts are for South Sharqiyah – a resort and two luxury camps in Sur and Jalan Bani Bu Hassan – and Musandam will see an integrated tourism complex in Khasab.

According to MHT, the agreements reflect an ongoing investment programme designed to generate economic and social returns while supporting local job creation. It emphasised its continued focus on the participation of small and medium enterprises in value chains linked to tourism activities.

The projects are intended to deliver integrated visitor experiences that showcase Oman’s natural and cultural heritage, consistent with national tourism development objectives.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

