The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADDCI), organised the 6th edition of the quarterly Al Multaqa meetings, unveiling a series of new initiatives aimed at empowering the private sector and driving sustainable economic development in the emirate.

Highlighting Abu Dhabi’s economic progress, the event reflected the emirate's effective economic diversification strategy, proactive policies, and significant investments in key sectors, driving growth and establishing the emirate as a leading regional and global economic centre.

The gathering was hosted by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, who emphasised Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a smart and diversified economy that harmonises advanced technologies, human development, and sustainability, paving the way for future generations.

He emphasised that fostering entrepreneurship, strengthening public-private sector partnerships, and supporting innovation are key in accelerating economic growth and advancing the emirate’s diversification objectives.

Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ADCCI, revealed a series of new initiatives to be implemented by ADCCI as part of its recently launched Roadmap 2025-2027. These initiatives aim to empower a prosperous, flexible and diversified business ecosystem, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and accelerate the emirate’s transition to a smart, diversified and sustainable economy.

Among the key initiatives announced were the launch of a ‘Policy Test Lab’ to assess policy impacts on the private sector, a ‘Partnerships Booster’ to facilitate access to sustainable digital infrastructure, a centralised ‘Procurement Platform’ for Abu Dhabi Chamber members to connect with local State-owned entities (SOEs) and government tenders, and the ‘Market Export Pulse’ to develop specialised, monetisable market and export intelligence products.

The ADCCI also announced initiatives to expand access to ESG and digital credentials and enhance ADCCI members’ access to export markets, along with a ‘B2B Aggregator’ initiative to facilitate B2B bulk buying negotiations and partnerships.

During the meeting, the Chamber introduced its sectoral working groups, highlighting their role in supporting business development. Representatives from Al Reem Hospital presented the operational mechanisms of these groups, highlighting collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to enhance industry standards.

The session concluded with a presentation on the role of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre – arbitrateAD as a neutral and impartial dispute resolution forum for commercial and government entities.