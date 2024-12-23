The first edition of the Muscat Flower Festival will welcome visitors transforming Qurum Natural Park into a floral spectacle.

Muscat Nights, a celebration of culture and heritage along with fun, frolic and life, as well as the first edition of the Muscat Flower Festival, is all set to begin on Monday with an opening event scheduled to be held at the Qurum Natural Park at 4 pm.

Organised at a number of locations including Al Qurum Natural Park, Al Amerat Public Park, Al Naseem Public Park, Oman Automobile Association, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), Al Hail Beach, Wadi Al Khoudh, as well as several cultural centres and shopping malls, the family festival will run until January 21.

To aid the visitors from across the region, as many as 500 volunteers who speak different languages have been arranged at various festival venues to help manage the largest event of its kind in the capital.

Speaking to the Observer, Dr Shawqi bin Abdurahman al Zadjali, Head of Marketing and Promotions at the Muscat Nights said that these locations have been chosen to ensure accessibility for residents and visitors across different areas of the capital.

"We are all set to host the one-month-long family festival where over 700 Small and Medium Enterprises, along with highly creative families, are participating presenting their products and services to the visitors. This provides not only an opportunity for these companies to showcase their offerings to the nearly one million anticipated visitors but also makes a complete family festival," he said.

The first edition of the Muscat Flower Festival, a celebration of the beauty of nature, arts and diverse environments, which is happening as part of the Muscat Nights Festival, will welcome visitors from across the world transforming Qurum Natural Park into an impressive floral spectacle.

Sultanate of Oman is the first country in GCC to be a member of the World Association of Floral Artists (WAFA).

Organised by Muscat Municipality, this inaugural event promises to be a captivating celebration of nature’s beauty, featuring world-class floral displays from international floral designers and spotlighting Omani talents.

The festival will showcase the artistry of internationally renowned floral designers from France, Netherlands, USA, alongside Oman's own celebrated florist, Madhvi Ramesh Khimji and her group of local designers.

“Oman’s First Flower Festival is designed to showcase a fusion of global floral artistry and local cultural characters; it will provide an immersive cultural experience for visitors of all ages. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the country and the region to celebrate creativity, nature, and Oman’s rich heritage in a vibrant, world-class event,” Hanan bint Abdullah al Shraiqiyah, Technical Supervisor of the Muscat Flower Festival at Muscat Municipality said.

