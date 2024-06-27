ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that AED782,578,834.21 worth of pension payments were disbursed to 48,335 pensioners and beneficiaries today.

Compared to June of last year, this June witnessed an increase of 1,766 pensioners and beneficiaries, with an additional amount of AED78,471,657 worth of pension payments. June 2023 records show that AED704,107,177.30 was disbursed to 46,569 pensioners and beneficiaries.

These expenses include civilians subject to Federal Law No.7 of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as eligible customers (pensioners and beneficiaries) whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance with the pension law to which they are subject.