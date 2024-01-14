His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved a series of transformative projects for the year 2024 as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Launched recently by His Highness, the Dubai Social Agenda 33 is inspired by the overarching theme of ‘Family: The Foundation of Our Nation’.

The approved projects include the allocation of 3,500 plots of land to be distributed among citizens in Dubai, besides 2,300 ready-to-move-in houses across Dubai valued at AED 5.5 billion. The move reflects His Highness’s unwavering commitment to provide all necessary support to citizens to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of their families.

His Highness also issued directives to name the new area designated for the housing project for citizens as ‘Latifa City’.

Sheikh Mohammed reassured that citizens, their families and social stability were fundamental to all government plans and the ultimate goals of all initiatives envisaged by it. His Highness said that Dubai’s continued success story is the outcome of prioritising public welfare and leveraging all available resources to ensure optimal conditions for work and creativity. Good housing, welfare measures and a sense of reassurance and faith in tomorrow all go towards furthering social cohesion in the emirate, he added.

His Highness reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to launching still more significant projects to fulfil the aspirations of its citizens. “Family is the cornerstone of the nation and the foundation of all development plans. Our ultimate objective is to enhance the quality of citizens’ lives for a brighter future,” he said

Latifa City, the newly designated area for citizens’ housing, pays tribute to the memory of Sheikh Mohammed’s mother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His Highness dedicated a significant portion of his book ‘My Story’ to reflect on her humanitarian contributions and influential role in Dubai.

The housing plots earmarked for citizens dot an area spanning 40 million square feet, with eligible citizens from Dubai to be handed over ownership in February. These include 2,700 plots in Latifa City and 800 plots in Al Yalayis 5 area. The 2,300 new houses for citizens are located across areas in Al Khawaneej 2, Al Aweer, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hatta.

Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai's Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Wellbeing Pillar, who is also Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Urban Planning in Dubai, emphasised the committee's dedication to implementing initiatives, designing exemplary neighbourhoods, and undertaking residential projects in line with the leadership's vision to provide the best living standards for citizens.

This commitment is aimed at achieving the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to establish a global development model focused on empowering the community and ensuring family stability, he added.

Dawood Abdul Rahman Al-Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised the municipality's commitment to actively collaborating with government entities to enhance the happiness and well-being of citizens and upcoming generations. These efforts were also aimed at promoting sustainable development in Dubai, with a strong emphasis on human-centric approaches and improving the overall quality of life, he added.

Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, highlighted the Establishment's dedication to fostering collaboration with various entities to guarantee the delivery of modern and integrated housing services. All such initiatives sought to ensure social stability of Emirati families in Dubai, align with objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and reinforce the comprehensive sustainable development model being implemented across Dubai while fully considering its aspirations for the future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid had earlier this month launched the AED 208 billion Dubai Social Agenda programme, with one of its key objectives being to achieve a doubling of the number of Emirati families in the emirate within a decade. His Highness also set out plans to further enhance housing standards, health care and overall quality of life for citizens.