His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers, the umbrella organisation for the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai International Chamber, and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also approved the Boards of Directors and Advisory Councils of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai International Chamber, and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The move is intended to bolster the Chambers' role in supporting economic development and business growth in Dubai, fostering international partnerships, and accelerating the growth of the digital economy to solidify the emirate's position as a leading global hub for business, trade, and investment.

The multi-disciplinary boards of directors of the three Chambers, along with their extensive and diverse advisory councils—comprising prominent international figures in business and commerce— will help solidify Dubai's unique model as a global business hub. This model is built on effective partnerships with international companies, innovative businesses, and entrepreneurs.

Abdulla Al Ghurair was named Honorary President of Dubai Chambers. The Board of Directors includes Sultan Al Mansoori as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Sultan bin Sulayem as Chairman of the Dubai International Chamber and Omar Sultan AI Olama as Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Members of the Board include Helal Saeed Almarri, Ahmad Abdulla bin Byat, Omar Abdulla Al Futtaim, Shehab Gargash, Khalid Juma AlMajid, Faisal Juma Belhoul, Buti Saeed Alghandi, Ali Saeed AlBawardi, Khalid Ahmed Altayer, Amal Al Marri, Dr. Amina Al Rustamani, Gassan Ahmed Al Kibsi and Tarek Ahmed Baker.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors includes Sultan Al Mansoori as Chairman, and Omar Abdulla Alfuttaim, Faisal Juma Belhoul, Dr. Amina Al Rustamani, Buti Saeed Alghandi, Buti Obaid Almulla, Mohammed Abdulaziz Baqer, Fardan Ali AlFardan, Ali Saeed AlBawardi, Tarek Ahmed Baker, Suwaidan Alnabooda, Ahmed Eisa AlSerkal, Thani Abdulla Alshirawi, Rashid Ali Alansari, Hind bin Khibrash, Shehab Gargash, Saeed Saif Al Ghurair, Eissa Al Gurg, Amal AlMarri, Saif Ali AlShafar, Mohammad Khalaf Alhabtoor and Yahya Lootah as members.

Members of the Chamber’s Advisory Council include Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Abdulla Ahmed Al Moosa, Abdulla Mohamed Al Nabooda, Ibrahim Ahmed Al Abbas, Abdufatah Mansour Sharaf, Khalid Khalifa Al Nabooda, Saif Ahmed Belhesa, Marwan Al Restumani, Abdul Azziz Mohamed bin Sheffa, Sofi Abdulla Saleh, Khalid Jassim bin Kalban, Dr. Ahmed Hassan bin Al Sheikh, Hani Rashid Al Yateem, Iqbal Yousuf Al Yousuf, Hind Habeeb Al Mulla, Jamal Abdulla Al Sheffar, Mohamed Mattar Belkous, Abdulla Saif Al Hathboor, Osama Ibrahim Seddiqi, Mohamed Zaal, Meshaal Hamad Kanoo, Badr Abdulla Al Jaziri, and Ahmed Saeed Belyouha.

The Board of Directors of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy includes: Omar Sultan Al Olama as Chairman, with Ahmad Abdulla bin Byat as Vice Chairman, and members, Hamad Obaid Almansoori, Fahad Abdulaziz Albannai, Mohammad Abdulghafar Hussain, Khalid Ahmed Altayer, Fadi Ghandour, Mona Haider Ataya, Hind Seddiqi, Ronaldo Mouchawar, Tomaso Rodriguez, Kevin Chalhoub, Noor Sweid, Divyank Turakhia, Mudassir Sheikha, Dany Farha, Mohamad Ballout, Heider Ali Khan, and Muhammed Yesilhark.

The Advisory Board of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy includes Ryan Mahoney, Pavel Durov, Rashid Alabbar, Philip Bahoshy, Elissa Freiha, Majed Al Mesmar, Mostafa Essa Kandil, Mohamed Helal Asfour, Younus Al Nasser, Arjun Mohan, Sayed Hashish, Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, Guillaume Georges Pousaz, Mansoor bin Habtoor, Bhavin Mahendra Turakhia, Karl Magnus Olsson, Walid Samir Hanna, Raja Al Mazrouei, Joe Abi Akl, Talal Tarek Tabbaa, Osman Sultan, Vinod Peruvembu Krishnan, Jiawei Liu, Alexander Tamas, Rabea Haidar Ataya, Fahad Alhassawi, Amit Jain, Michael Lahyani, Azzam Alameddin, Faisal Rehman, Talal Ziad Bayaa, Hussein Ahmad Freijeh, Ali Mohammad Matar, Christophe Gilbert Reech, and Ahmed Mahmoud Auda.

The Dubai International Chamber Board of Directors includes: Sultan bin Sulayem as Chairman; Helal Saeed Almarri as Vice Chairman; and members, Dr. Habib Almulla; Dr. Essam Al Tamimi; Ahmad Ali Alkhallafi; Timothy Clark; Saeed Alawar; Gassan Ahmed Al Kibsi; Khalil Hisham Yassine; Mohamed Amin; Badr Hamid Jafar; Stephen Moss; May Nasrallah; Rola Abu Manneh; Anuj Ranjan; Dino Varkey; Julia Onslow-Cole; Yasser Abdul Malak; Dimitrios Dosis; Gaurav Bhushan; Hani Ashkar; Arshad Ghafour; Elie Chaillot; Nilesh Ved; and Nisha Jagtiani.

The Advisory Council includes: Paul Griffiths; Mohammad A Alshaya; Dietmar Josef Siersdorfer; Saeeda Jaffar; Alisha Moopen; Ozgur Onder; Hamed Ali; Sunil George John; Nicholas Peter Maclean; Khaled Salaheddine El Dabag; Saad Assim A Al Janabi; Racha Makarem; Jerome Droesch; Anthony O’Sullivan; Farah Foustuk; Ramesh Prabakar; Tarek Rizk; Ian Johnson; Peter Hall; Ashraf Mohamed El Afff; Raja Fares Trad; Eugene Willemsen; Mohsen Al Awadhi; Nidal Ramez Abou Ltaif; Geoffrey Paul Dickinson; Michael Pascal Cleanis; Bernard Joseph Dunn; Shamsa Alfalasi; Anthony Nakache; Mohammed Nasser Al Jannahi; and Naim Yazabeck.

The advisory councils of member chambers play a vital role in representing and empowering the city's business sectors. They provide expert guidance and support to the Chambers' boards of directors on key strategic issues. Crucially, they act as a voice for the economic sectors, ensuring their needs are reflected in recommendations to the boards.

Furthermore, they contribute by proposing solutions to critical challenges and emerging issues.

In 2021, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, creating three distinct chambers under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers: the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and the Dubai International Chamber.

This restructuring reflects the leadership's vision for meeting future growth requirements and strengthening Dubai Chambers' role as the emirate’s economic arm, the voice of the business community, and a key contributor to implementing Dubai’s foreign trade plan, which aims to position Dubai at the heart of global trade.