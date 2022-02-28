ABU DHABI- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Deputy Minister of Defence.

Prince Khalid conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. They wished the UAE further progress and prosperity.

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reciprocated his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and his wishes for the Kingdom further growth and development.

The talks covered the brotherly relations between the UAE and the Kingdom and their strategic cooperation in all fields, especially with regard to continuous coordination, consultation and joint work in defence affairs.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and several sheikhs and officials.