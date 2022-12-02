ABU DHABI - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi emirate, has ordered the disbursement of housing loans to 1,900 citizens in Abu Dhabi, worth a total of AED3 billion.

The third housing package of 2022 coincides with the UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations, and reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring social stability, enhancing living standards and enabling citizens to raise strong and stable families that will benefit the future of the UAE. It brings the total value of housing packages disbursed during 2022 to approximately AED7 billion, benefitting more than 4,000 beneficiaries.

The package includes housing loans, and the exemption of retirees and families of deceased mortgagors in Abu Dhabi from loan repayments.