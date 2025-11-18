Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has issued a clarification regarding the procedures for issuing navigation permits for foreign vessels operating in Omani territorial waters. The ministry affirmed that it continues to work on regulating and facilitating services provided to foreign ships, including tourist vessels, with a focus on streamlining processes and enhancing service quality.

The ministry explained that all requirements must be fully met before any application is considered, emphasising the importance of submitting permit requests ahead of a vessel’s arrival to avoid delays.

It further noted that it handles certain exceptional cases that may arise during official holidays, ensuring uninterrupted support for the maritime sector and maintaining efficient service procedures.

