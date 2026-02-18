MUSCAT: The Wilayat of Muscat convened an expanded meeting to review the status of National Addressing Project, reaffirming its commitment to accelerating implementation and strengthening coordination among relevant entities.

The meeting was chaired by Ali bin Said bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Wali of Muscat, and brought together members of the wilayat-level team and representatives of concerned authorities. It formed part of ongoing efforts to activate addressing teams across Oman and ensure unified progress in line with the national framework governing the project.

Discussions focused on the operational mechanisms adopted by Muscat, including coordination channels between local authorities and technical entities responsible for mapping, data management and field verification. Members examined practical steps aimed at enhancing workflow efficiency, reducing duplication of efforts and ensuring that milestones are achieved within the specified timelines.

A key topic of discussion centred on the formation of dedicated sub-teams at the wilayat level to study and approve proposed street names. Officials underscored the importance of selecting names that authentically reflect the identity, history and cultural heritage of each area.

By incorporating historically significant figures, traditional landmarks and culturally resonant terminology, the project seeks not only to organise urban spaces, but also to preserve and celebrate local legacy.

Participants stressed that the naming process must be guided by clear criteria to ensure consistency, avoid repetition and maintain linguistic accuracy. In addition to reviewing existing proposals, the team discussed mechanisms for introducing new names where necessary, particularly in newly developed neighbourhoods and expanding residential zones.

Beyond its cultural dimension, the unified addressing system is designed to deliver tangible practical benefits. By standardising street names and assigning unique numbers to buildings, the system will create a precise and reliable geographical reference framework. This, in turn, enhances navigation, facilitates postal and delivery services, and supports emergency response operations by enabling faster and more accurate location identification.

