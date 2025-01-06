MUSCAT - Having restarted the production and export of copper concentrate from its Lasail mine — after a three decades-long gap — Minerals Development Oman (MDO), the nation’s biggest miner, has set its sights on replicating this success at the nearby Al Baydha mine within the next two years.

Al Baydha Mine, like Lasail, are part of the same Block 4 license straddling the adjoining wilayats of Liwa and Suhar. An extensive exploration programme carried out in 2022 by MDO — part of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) — has estimated the Block’s copper ore reserves potential at 2.78 million tonnes. This potential is anticipated to grow significantly once new reserves are unearthed and developed elsewhere within the Block.

Lasail, which was brought into production last month, is home to high-quality copper ore with a concentration ranging from 18 — 22 per cent. Annual copper output is projected at 500,000 tonnes, positioning Lasail as a “significant player in the both regional and global markets”, said MDO in a statement.

Targeted next for development is Al Baydha Mine in Wilayat of Liwa. “MDO’s commitment to growth is reflected in its comprehensive plans and explorations for the future. The company is set to begin copper production at the Al Baydha Mine in the Wilayat of Liwa between 2025 and 2026. This is part of MDO's broader strategy to redevelop and expand Oman’s mining capabilities,” the OIA-backed mining enterprise noted.

Complementing these copper mining activities is the Mazoon copper project in Yanqul in the northwest of Oman. Last November, Mazoon Mining, a subsidiary of MDO, broke ground on the landmark project, billed as the largest integrated copper concentrate production venture in Oman.

Covering an area of 20 square kilometres, the project comprises five open-pit mines with an estimated 22.9 million tonnes of copper ore reserves. At its centrepiece is a state-of-the-art processing plan with the capacity to process 2.5 million tonnes of copper ore annually. When operational by Q1 2027, the project is expected to produce 115,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year at a 21.5 per cent copper grade.

Significantly, MDO sees its investments in copper mining activities eventually catalysing a role for Oman in the global energy transition drive. “Copper’s role in advancing green energy and technology makes MDO’s copper mining efforts not only economically significant for Oman but also environmentally relevant, placing Oman on the map as an important contributor to sustainable development,” said MDO.

“Copper is a critical mineral in the transition to clean energy and future technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems like solar and wind, and battery storage solutions. As global demand for copper continues to rise, this project aligns with Oman’s long-term vision of being a reliable player in the global energy transition,” the company added.

