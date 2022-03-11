A massive fire that broke out in Al Barsha 1 was put under control within 14 minutes, Dubai Civil Defense said.

The fire erupted in a residential building on Friday afternoon, sending large clouds of black smoke into the sky.

No casualties or deaths were reported.

In a statement, the Dubai Civil Defense said the operations room received a report of the fire at 1:24pm on Friday. Firefighters from Al Barsha Station were immediately dispatched, backed by teams from Al Marsa, Nad Al Sheba and Jebel Ali.

Arriving at the scene in four minutes at 1:28pm, rescue teams evacuated the building, extinguishing the fire within 14 minutes.

Cooling operations are underway. Damages were reported on the building's exterior facade.

Investigations are yet to determine the cause of the flame.

Earlier on Friday, social media users circulated videos of the fire as the building shrouded in thick black smoke.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

