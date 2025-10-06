Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer in the region, today (October 6) announced plans to launch Ghaf Woods Mall, a world-class shopping and leisure destination.

On completion, it will become the Group’s new flagship destination in Dubai and the first-of-its-kind forest-integrated retail space in the region.

Complementing Majid Al Futtaim’s AED15.4 billion ($4.2 billion) Ghaf Woods residential community, the Mall will offer visitors a premium, experience-led environment that seamlessly blends retail, dining, and entertainment with biophilic design.

Unveiling the project, Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Development, said: "Ghaf Woods Mall is set to mark a bold new era in retail and community placemaking; an unprecedented landmark nestled within a forested landscape and a new Majid Al Futtaim flagship shopping destination in Dubai."

"From design to delivery, the concept behind the ‘Mall in the Forest’ highlights Majid Al Futtaim’s unwavering commitment to environmental innovation and excellence. In seamlessly integrating nature, technology, and human-centric design, Majid Al Futtaim is set to offer an exceptional experience that enrich the lives of residents in our newest community while evolving with the lifestyles of our customers across Dubai," he added.

Located on E311 (Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, the Mall is set to feature a curated mix of retail, dining, leisure, and lifestyle experiences, blending premium retail with immersive natural surroundings, and well positioned to attract flagship and anchor tenants seeking early entry into a premium, high-growth catchment area.

For residents, it promises a vibrant hub that offers opportunity, convenience, and connection.

Once competed, Ghaf Woods Mall will become the 30th mall in Majid Al Futtaim’s portfolio, its 19th in UAE and the first in the region to represent the future-ready evolution of retailing.

