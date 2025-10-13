Muscat – In a move aimed at reinforcing Oman’s economic self-reliance, the Authority for Projects, Tenders and Local Content has announced that its Rabt platform now connects more than 300 local companies with over 5,000 industrial products. The platform is designed to strengthen supply chains and boost local content across key sectors.

According to the authority’s National Office for Local Content, 100 development opportunities have been identified so far, including 58 major investment projects that are expected to create thousands of jobs in sectors such as health, energy, minerals, construction, electricity, water, and defence and security.

The authority’s goal is to strengthen national economic participation by supporting Omani industries, empowering local talent and improving the efficiency of government spending. It has a policy centred on developing local supply chains, reducing import dependency, and establishing a solid production base capable of attracting regional and international investments.

Badr bin Salem al Maamari, Chairman of the authority, described the local content policy as a cornerstone of economic competitiveness and a direct response to government directives to diversify income sources and provide sustainable employment for citizens. He said the progress achieved in increasing local content in projects and tenders reflects the policy’s role in empowering local industries and improving spending efficiency.

To ensure effective implementation, an integrated national system has been introduced, supported by sectoral programmes and economic incentives. These include unified data systems, regulatory frameworks and performance indicators to measure local participation. The introduction of a local content certificate in the energy sector marks a key milestone, with expansion plans to include other sectors.

Ghaleb bin Amer al Hinai, Chairman of the National Office for Local Content, said the policy emphasises strengthening local industries, fostering innovation and developing national talent. He noted that cooperation with various government agencies continues to enhance production efficiency and support sustainable economic growth.

“The value retained within the national economy now amounts to hundreds of millions of rials,” Hinai said.

Launched in partnership with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Rabt connects industrial products and services offered by national companies to create a unified local supply network.

The authority continues to coordinate with relevant bodies to develop and implement policies that enhance the business environment, empower national companies, and expand the share of local content in projects and tenders across the sultanate.

