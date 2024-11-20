LEOS Developments, the distinguished British-born international property developer, has officially broken ground on Knightsbridge, the first climate-adaptive wellness community in Dubai being set up at an investment of AED2 billion ($544 million).

To be implemented in two phases, Knightsbridge combines British architectural elegance with cutting-edge environmental technologies. it will consist of luxury townhouses and villas, each designed with a focus on wellness, sustainability, and luxury.

On completion, the community will offer an innovative living experience centered around both luxury and sustainability. It will include sustainable features such as solar panels, EV charging stations, energy-efficient lighting, smart irrigation, and a greywater recycling system, as well as green spaces and climate-controlled terraces designed to reduce environmental impact.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held at the project’s prime location in Meydan District 11, was attended by senior LEOS officials including its Chief Operating Officer (Middle East & Asia) Mark Gaskin and Chief Projects Officer Zaidon Al Nashie, marking the start of what will become a landmark in Dubai’s real estate landscape.

Strategically located in Meydan District 11, Knightsbridge provides residents with direct access to Dubai’s key highways, ensuring easy connectivity to the city’s major attractions while offering a serene and nature-filled environment.

LEOS pointed out that following the sellout of Phase I of Knightsbridge project, it has launched the second phase for sale.

This Phase II offers an exclusive selection of luxury properties, continuing the project’s commitment to blending sustainable design with luxury living in a climate-conscious community.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaskin said: "The groundbreaking of Knightsbridge is an exciting moment for LEOS Developments. We’re proud to be bringing Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community to life, and the response to Phase 1 has been overwhelmingly positive, with all homes sold out."

"Now, as we move forward with Phase 2, we’re thrilled to continue offering buyers the opportunity to be part of this development that blends sustainability, luxury, and wellness in a way never seen before in the region," he added.

According to him, the Phase 2 will offer additional luxury homes in the same spirit of innovation and sustainability.

"Residents will continue to enjoy spacious layouts, private pools, fresh harvest gardens, and smart home systems, as well as a range of high-end amenities designed to enhance well-being, such as a lagoon, running track, and a Japanese Rapha Yoga deck," he noted.

"Additionally, Knightsbridge will feature world-class amenities, including a stargazing tea lounge, outdoor cinema, and a re-oxygenating waterfall, ensuring that every aspect of life within the community contributes to the overall well-being of its residents," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).