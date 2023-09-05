Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at his office on Monday 122 staffers of his ministry who have been promoted to the diplomatic and consular corps under the Ministerial Decree 128/2023 of April 18 and Article 20 of Act 21/1962.

They were sworn in by the minister who congratulated them on joining the diplomatic corps after passing the required training and academic program at Saud N. Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute.

Sheikh Salem voiced hope that the new diplomats, males and females, will show dedication to their careers and honor the oath of allegiance they have made to the homeland and His Highness the Amir.

He advised them to abide by the set rules and laws, the national values, and the basic principles of Kuwait's diplomacy.

The minister asked the new diplomats to represent the State of Kuwait and serve the Kuwaiti nationals abroad in the best way.

He wished them success in their new professions under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the instructions of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

