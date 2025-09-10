KUWAIT CITY - Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance, Aseel Al-Munifi, on Tuesday emphasized the need to develop the tax system and achieve financial sustainability to promote economic integration among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

Speaking at the 15th meeting of the Committee of Heads and Directors of Tax Administrations in GCC countries in Kuwait, Al-Munifi said the meeting is part of ongoing efforts to coordinate GCC tax authorities and develop mechanisms to unify joint tax policies that serve the interests of member states and their populations.

She expressed hope that the annex to amend the unified excise tax agreement would be signed at the upcoming financial and economic cooperation meeting scheduled in Kuwait next October, which will bring together the GCC finance ministers. Al-Munifi also commended the heads and directors of tax authorities and the Unified Tax System Working Group for their efforts in preparing studies, working papers, and recommendations.

Khalid Al-Sunaidi, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC General Secretariat, said the meeting continues the process of cooperation among GCC countries in tax policies. He noted that the aim is to unify tax frameworks, enhance economic integration, and support competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

Al-Sunaidi added that discussions at the meeting included outcomes from the GCC Unified Tax System Working Group on redefining energy drinks to reduce the consumption of unhealthy products, and plans to establish a comprehensive electronic system for all types of indirect taxes, alongside other related topics.

During the meeting, GCC tax heads and directors reviewed recommendations and decisions from the 14th meeting and previous sessions, submitting them to the undersecretaries of finance in the GCC. It was agreed to form a technical working group to develop the electronic system for indirect taxes and to redefine energy drinks in the Unified Excise Tax Agreement according to international definitions and classifications.

