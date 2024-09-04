DUBAI - Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah held talks, on Tuesday, with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, on cooperative ties and the Kuwaiti-Emirati partnership.

Sheikh Hamdan met with Sheikh Fahad Yusuf at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, where they reviewed collaboration and developed partnership on all fields, thanks to the wise leaderships of UAE's President Sheikh Moahmmad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, UAE's news agency (WAM) reported.

They discussed ways to enhance longstanding cordial relations between the two countries, it said, adding that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf congratulated Sheikh Hamdan on gaining political leadership's confidence of the UAE as evidenced in his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

They focused on recent regional and international developments and challenges facing the region as well as other topics of mutual interest.

In addition, they stressed the need of joint Gulf efforts to boost regional security and stability, and continually foster exchange of ideas, experiences, and best practices, it noted. This will contribute to enhancing shared vision for sustainable and comprehensive development at a bilateral level, and all across the Gulf region.

They referred to the need of sharing successful visits and ideas in this regard.

The meeting featured Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; and others.

