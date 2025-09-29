Kuwait is targeting 14.05 GW of power generation and 228 million imperial gallons of fresh water per day by 2031, said Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, in order to build strong future capacity to meet rising demand and secure supplies.

The ministry has made significant strides in this direction, signing a commitment document to implement the second and third phases of the Al-Zour North Power Plant project, which has a capacity of 2.7 GW, last month, reported Kuna.

This was done in cooperation with the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) and a consortium comprising ACWA Power and the Gulf Investment Corporation, he elaborated.

Regarding the Shagaya Renewable Energy Project, the minister stated that it is one of the country's most important projects.

The first phase, with a capacity of 1.1 GW, was launched by the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority last June.

He stressed that the ministry seeks to guarantee Kuwait's electrical and water future through several major upcoming projects, including the 7,200-capacity Al-Nuwaiseeb project.

The Kuwait Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has made an unprecedented accomplishment in managing energy demand, as the maximum load hit 17,610 MW, according to figures registered on the electrify website during this summer, said Al-Mukhaizeem.

This summer registered a decline of 30 MW in demand compared to the summer of 2024, while the annual load rise was expected to hit 4 per cent, Al-Mukhaizeem, who is also Acting Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, added in a press release.

The decline in electricity consumption is an important indicator of successful national efforts, despite temperatures in the country hitting 51 deg C and a growing population, he noted.

This achievement was made possible through strategic planning in the ministry's load department and strict campaigns against overconsumption, he stated.

The initiative was implemented according to high technical and engineering standards, using the latest techniques in monitoring and follow-up to ensure sustainable efficiency of the electricity network and enhance its capacity, according to the release.

The minister praised the collaboration among ministries, all state agencies, and the political leadership, as well as the government's significant support.

