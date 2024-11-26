KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has secured an impressive third-place ranking globally and in the Arab world for mobile internet speed, achieving an average speed of 258.51 Mbps, according to the October 2024 Speed Test Global Index, reports Al-Seyassah daily. This accomplishment places Kuwait among the global leaders in mobile connectivity. The United Arab Emirates topped the list both globally and regionally, with an exceptional mobile internet speed of 428.53 Mbps. Close behind, Qatar ranked second globally and regionally, boasts of an average speed of 356.7 Mbps.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries demonstrated strong performances in the index -- Saudi Arabia ranked fourth in the Arab world and 11th globally, with a mobile internet speed of 121.9 Mbps; Bahrain placed fifth regionally and 13th globally, recording an average speed of 116.6 Mbps and Oman secured sixth place in the Arab world and 29th globally, with a speed of 89.3 Mbps. Beyond the GCC, the following index highlighted the performance of other Arab nations: Morocco ranked seventh in the Arab world and 67th globally, with an average speed of 42.5 Mbps; Iraq followed in eighth place regionally and 77th globally, achieving 34.7 Mbps and Lebanon came in ninth place in the Arab world and 83rd globally, with an average speed of 30.8 Mbps.

Tunisia completes the top ten for the Arab region, ranking 90th globally, with an average mobile internet speed of 26.16 Mbps. Kuwait’s ranking reflects significant advancements in telecommunications infrastructure and highlights the country’s commitment to delivering high-speed mobile internet services. The strong performances by GCC countries further underline the region’s investment in cutting-edge technology and digital innovation. These achievements not only enhance connectivity for residents but also position the region as a leader in the global digital landscape.

