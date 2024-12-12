CAIRO -- Kuwait reiterated its support on Wednesday for all Arab efforts aimed at improving the quality of tourism services and boosting investment opportunities in the tourism sector, considering it a cornerstone of sustainable development.

This was stated in a speech by Dr. Naser Muhaisen, representative of the Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, during the 27th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, held at the General Secretariat of the Arab League headquarters.



Dr. Muhaisen noted that the meeting takes place amid growing global challenges that demand greater cooperation and joint efforts to develop the tourism sector as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable economic and social development.

He emphasized Kuwait's commitment to supporting initiatives and agreements that strengthen Arab collaboration in this vital sector, opening all channels of cooperation to advance tourism.



Muhaisen called for collective efforts to benefit Arab nations by enhancing the tourism industry, devising plans, proposing strategies to strengthen the Arab tourism ecosystem, building trust among Arab tourists, and fostering intra-regional tourism through joint opportunities and initiatives.



He expressed gratitude to Qatar Tourism Chairman Saad Al-Kharji for his exemplary leadership during the 26th session, reflecting Qatar's dedication to advancing regional tourism. Muhaisen also wished success to Oman's Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salem Al-Mahrouqi, in leading the 27th session to achieve shared goals in tourism development.

Commending the Arab League's secretariat for its exceptional preparation and organization, Muhaisen expressed hope for practical recommendations to emerge from the meeting that would enhance Arab cooperation in tourism and realize shared ambitions. Kuwait's delegation, led by Muhaisen, included the country's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, and accompanying officials from the Ministry of Information.

