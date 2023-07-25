KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait and the friendly Republic of Portugal held Monday the first round of political consultations at the headquarters of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Kuwaiti side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah while the Portuguese side was headed by the Political Director at the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Rui Vinhas.

During the meeting, Sheikh Jarrah and Vinhas reviewed different aspects of friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields and at different levels.

They also touched upon the latest regional and international developments of common interest.

