KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah headed on Thursday the 31st meeting of the ministerial committee tasked with implementing agreements signed between the State of Kuwait and the People's Republic of China.



The meeting provided updates on the areas of cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries in various fields especially within the sustainable development domain.



His Highness the Prime Minister affirmed the deep-rooted ties with China, saying that it was a valuable commercial, economic, and investment partner, which is reflected in the volume of trade.



He also said that economic ties were growing exponentially in reflection of the two countries keenness on developing relations.



His Highness the Prime Minister called on the ministerial committee to continue following up on the agreements, making sure that they were implemented to the fullest and within the agreed-upon timeframe.



For his part, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari affirmed that the government was continuing to push the wheels of development forward, focusing on the welfare of citizens through the implementation of strategic infrastructural and housing projects such as Al-Sabriya housing project, for which the design contract was awarded to an international consultant.

On the claims regarding Al-Sabriya project, the minister said that one Chinese company, among many, expressed interest in investing in the project to date.



The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) saw it fit not to award the project to the company to avoid risk in its execution of the project, he indicated, adding that PAHW would divide Al-Sabriya project to allow several companies to compete for its development.



The minister added that company offered KD 1.9 billion as a total for investments in the project, contrary to the USD seven billion circulating in media, noting that the offer included the company being awarded all the main infrastructural buildings, the subsidiary infrastructural facilities, public buildings at an additional cost borne by the state.



Minister Al-Mishari also said that the offer would burden the state with interest, while if PAHW implemented Law No. 118 of 2023, which facilitates public-private sector partnerships with the Authority's involvement, the total cost of the project would be reduced.

The minister called for seeking detailed information from reliable sources to avoid affecting Kuwait's ties with other countries.



Meanwhile, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs and member of the ministerial committee, Ambassador Sameeh Hayat, briefed the meeting on joint projects and coordination with Chinese state officials especially on major development projects where a number of companies were proposed by the Chinese side.

He indicated that the next week, Chinese government companies officials would be holding meetings with Kuwaiti counterparts during a four-day visit to the country, noting that the meetings would focus on the details of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in recycling low-carbon waste.



Present at the meeting were Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Defense Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Dr. Sheikh Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Fatwa and Legislation, Counselor Salah Al-Majed, Assistant Minister for Asian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat, and Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Electricity and Water Eng. Faisal Al-Sumait.

