National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, opened, Tuesday, the regular session to deliberate the agenda items.

The parliament would touch on a draft law concerning the budget for the head of the state in addition to electing MPs for vacant seats at several committees.

The session is also discussing a number of prominent issues including a draft law on reassigning elections' constituencies as well as the law concerning residency for expatriates.

Other matters, including the parliamentary investigations into the "Caracal helicopter and Eurofighter" deal, a draft law on increasing expense of living allowance, transforming Kuwait Airways Corporation into a shareholding company, and monitoring of commodities prices, would be touched upon during the session.

The parliament would also be focusing on topics such the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority's (Nazaha) mid-annual report between April and September of 2022, parliamentary committees reports on public finances reports of 2020, 2021, and 2022.

