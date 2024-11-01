Kuwait and Oman signed nine memoranda of understanding (MoU) and executive programs in various fields, said Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya Thursday.

In remarks to KUNA, the Kuwaiti minister lauded the official visit made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Bader Al-Buseidi, to the State of Kuwait, which lasted for two days on the occasion of the tenth session of the joint committee between the two brotherly countries.

Minister Al-Yahya stressed after the conclusion of the joint committee meeting, that this visit is of special importance, as it comes within the framework of strengthening the historical bilateral relations and pushing them towards unprecedented levels of strategic cooperation in various fields in line with the wise vision of the leaderships of the two countries.

He also affirmed that this partnership is proceeding steadily towards building a common future, as the two countries attach great importance to strengthening existing cooperation and expanding its scope to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples under the direct guidance and insightful vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq.

The minister noted that the work of the joint committee came at a time that comes in light of a number of increasing regional challenges, which makes strengthening bilateral and regional partnerships a strategic necessity to achieve security, stability and development.

Minister Al-Yahya stated that the two sides signed 9 memoranda of understanding and executive programs that reflect multiple fields including cooperation in cultural fields, mutual recognition of maritime certificates, municipal work, consumer protection and land transport.

In addition to enhancing cooperation in the fields of agricultural, animal and fish wealth, endowments and religious affairs, tourism and civil service. Al-Yahya said that these agreements aim to provide an institutional framework that contributes to achieving sustainable development, exchanging expertise and developing human cadres, stressing that cooperation in these fields enhances the role of government institutions and expands opportunities for partnership between the public and private sectors.

Minister Al-Yahya stressed that the results of the joint committee meeting will constitute a qualitative shift in the course of Kuwaiti-Omani relations and will establish a new phase of strategic cooperation. He also expressed his aspiration for more joint meetings to deepen and develop this partnership in a way that achieves security and stability in the region.

