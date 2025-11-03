KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi participated in the ministerial meeting of the eight countries involved in the voluntary oil production cut agreement, which was held via video conference on Sunday.



The meeting included an official delegation comprising the Governor of the State of Kuwait to OPEC Mohammad Al-Shatti, and Kuwait's national representative to OPEC Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Salem Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah.



In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Oil, the Minister affirmed that this meeting supports the stability of the oil market.

Minister Al-Roumi confirmed that considering market data and the performance of the global economy, the eight participating countries agreed to implement an increase in production by 137,000 barrels per day for December 2025 out of a total of 1.65 million barrels per day from the additional voluntary adjustments announced previously in April 2023.



He added that production levels will remain the same for the months January, February and March of 2026, bringing Kuwaiti oil production in December 2025 until end March 2026 to 2.580 million barrels per day.



The minister added that the State of Kuwait is committed to supporting efforts to maintain global economic recovery and stable oil market.



The next meeting of the eight countries will be held on 30 November, 2025.

