KUWAIT CITY - The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Kuwait’s non-oil private sector fell to 51.6 in February 2025, down from 53.4 in January, marking the weakest performance since last September, although it still indicates growth, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The survey, published by S&P Global, revealed a strong but slow increase in output and new orders. Employment fell for the first time in six months, and despite a sharp rise in input costs, selling prices fell.

Overall business conditions in Kuwait’s non-oil private sector continued to improve in February, although the pace of expansion slowed from the peaks seen at the end of 2024.

The renewed decline in employment and purchasing activity painted a less favorable picture.

Firms reduced output prices for the second time in three months, despite a sharp increase in input costs. Output continued to rise strongly, extending the current expansion phase that began in February 2023.

However, the growth slowed for the third consecutive month, reaching its slowest pace since October.

