KUWAIT: Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita met Tuesday in Marrakesh City and discussed the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.



They also focused on means of promoting these ties in all levels, and the latest developments on both regional and international arenas.

The gathering was held ahead of the ministerial meeting of the international coalition to face the so-called Islamic State due in Morocco on Wednesday (tomorrow).

