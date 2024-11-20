KUWAIT CITY: Informed sources within the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy disclosed that 1,106 Kuwaitis were hired across the ministry’s technical and administrative sectors between January and October 2024. This translates to an average recruitment rate of 110 Kuwaiti citizens per month.

The total workforce in the ministry grew from 34,395 employees in January to 35,501 in October, reflecting the ministry’s commitment to enhancing national employment. Notably, the percentage of Kuwaiti employees reached a remarkable 97.6 percent, totaling 34,605 employees. Simultaneously, the number of expatriates employed by the ministry witnessed a slight decline. Expatriate workers decreased from 862 in January to 835 in October, marking a reduction of 27 employees.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

