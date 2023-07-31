BAGHDAD - Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held on Sunday, official talks with the Iraqi counterpart Dr. Fuad Hussein.

The session is within the framework of the official visit that Sheikh Salem and his accompanying delegation are making to the capital of Iraq, Baghdad.

Discussion focused on all aspects of bilateral relations and the frameworks for strengthening and developing them in various fields in order to achieve common benefits for the two countries and their peoples.

The talks also highlighted ways to increase the level of cooperation in a number of vital and important fields, especially economic, investment and developmental ones, and tackled everything that would achieve the aspirations of the two countries' leadership.

The session also delve into ways to bolster development and prosperity between the two sides.

During the session, the two ministers agreed on the importance of resolving all outstanding issues between the two countries, foremost of which is the issue of completing the demarcation of the maritime borders between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Iraq beyond the 162 mark, in a way that would contributes to strengthening bilateral relations and achieves common interests, in addition to limiting smuggling operations.

Combating drugs, illegal hunting or trespassing on sovereign borders and joint cooperation were also reviewed in this regard.

For his part, Sheikh Salem praised the positive steps and measures taken by the technical committees in this regard, notably the issue of the remains of Kuwaiti martyrs, prisoners and missing persons, Kuwaiti property, and the Kuwaiti National Archives, which were all tackled during the session.

Sheikh Salem also praised efforts exerted by the Iraqi government towards finding the remains of the Kuwaiti martyrs, prisoners and missing persons since the war, stressing on the need to end this humanitarian issue.

The Kuwaiti minister also asserted on the importance of continuing efforts to recover all Kuwaiti properties, Kuwaiti National Archives, and to completely end these issues.

For his part, the Iraqi minister affirmed on the sincere commitment and effective work towards reaching the desired results, namely towards determining the fate of all prisoners and missing persons and overcoming all obstacles in this regard.

The talks also highlighted the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, geopolitical changes, and their repercussions on the security and stability of the region.

The two sides also exchanged views and ways for the most effective solutions to crises and challenges regionally and internationally, in addition to the importance of strengthening cooperation.

