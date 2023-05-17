JEDDAH - Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah received on Wednesday his visiting Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani on the sidelines of the preparative ministerial meeting of the 32nd Arab Summit next Friday in Jeddah.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation, as well as discussing matters of common interests and ways to ensure the success of the upcoming summit.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).