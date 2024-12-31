KUWAIT CITY: Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Noora Al-Fassam, met with US Ambassador to Kuwait, Karen Sasahara, to discuss ways to enhance economic, trade, financial, and technological cooperation.

The discussions also focused on developing bilateral investments and strategic partnerships across various sectors.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Finance highlighted the strong historical and strategic ties between the two friendly countries. The meeting covered a range of topics of mutual interest.

Al-Fassam commended the positive contributions of US companies in supporting the Kuwaiti economy and implementing development projects. She also noted their role in achieving the goals of the "New Kuwait 2035" vision, which aims to strengthen Kuwait's position as a leading economic hub in the region.

