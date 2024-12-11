KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways announced on Tuesday receiving the Airbus A330-900neo "Boubyan," their first out of seven more, in an effort to strengthen their fleet with the latest models.

Kuwait Airways Chairman Abdulmohsen Al-Faqaan said in a statement that the new planes are geared towards providing comfort and entertainment to their passengers, as well as being eco-friendly.

He added that Kuwait Airways has a diverse fleet, equipped with modern technology that provides comfort and luxury, and that the Corporation is dedicated towards constant upgrading of its services.

Kuwait Airways was established in 1953 as a private company under the name Kuwait National Airways, with its first flight on March 16, 1954, eventually being 100-percent government-owned in 1962.

