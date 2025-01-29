KUWAIT CITY - According to informed sources, the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has opened bids for the operation, management, service improvement, training, maintenance, and development of the T4 passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport.

They explained that technical bids from two companies have been opened and referred to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with a price list.

DGCA will review the technical bid documents and submit its recommendations within one month.

After DGCA receives the notification from CAPT, a decision will be made to award the contract to the best-qualified company both technically and financially.

The decision will then be referred to the State Audit Bureau to review the tender procedures.

The two companies bidding to operate T4 passenger terminal are the Turkish company TAV and the Korean company Incheon. The sources revealed that the contract of the current operator Incheon will end on August 15.

