KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait International Airport experienced a surge in air traffic during the Isra and Miraj holiday, handling an average of 850 scheduled flights over three days.

Airport sources told Al-Seyassah that Dubai, Jeddah, Doha and Cairo were the top travel destinations. The airport operations ran smoothly, with teams working around the clock to ensure the best services for travelers.

The sources highlighted the efficiency of airport procedures, which facilitated seamless passenger movement. Dedicated teams assisted travelers from arrival to departure, ensuring a smooth experience. Efforts extended beyond procedural facilitation to enhancing logistical services and maintaining operational safety during peak travel periods. A proactive operational plan was implemented for the holiday, with intensified efforts and strategically assigned teams to accommodate the increased passenger flow.

