A senior official on Thursday said adoption of a bill for establishing companies to build towns "would contribute" to resolving the housing issue.

Enactment of the law for establishing companies to build towns and residential districts and develop them economically, along with realty funding, would largely contribute to speeding up execution of the housing applications, said Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rguba.

He was alluding to piles of housing applications preoccupying the Public Authority for Housing Welfare.

Al-Rguba, also the Minister of Justice, was addressing today's parliamentary session for discussing a report by the parliamentary committee for housing and realty affairs regarding the establishment of such companies.

"Endorsement of this bill constitutes start for many state projects," said minister Al-Rguba, who also thanked His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for rapidly rallying support for adopting "the highly aspired (draft) law." (pickup previous)

