Diriyah Company, the developer of Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, has announced that it has signed a joint venture contract valued at SAR917 million ($244 million) for the development of the Grand Mosque in Diriyah’s second phase with AlMajal AlArabi Group and MAN Enterprise AlSaudia.

Designed by an award-winning firm X Architects, the mosque will accommodate 11,400 worshippers - including 5,240 indoors and 6,160 in its exterior courtyards - across a total floor area of 12,320 sq m.

The Grand Mosque will serve as 'a proud symbol of an urban development that is being built around the historic birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said Diriyah Company in a statement.

The mosque’s main plaza will host community prayers during Eid, Ramadan, and other key religious events, it stated.

Beyond its religious role, the Grand Mosque will function as a cultural and social hub, providing space for book fairs, cultural activities, and local produce markets on Fridays and weekends. It will include separate male and female prayer halls, ablution areas, a library overlooking Wadi Hanifah, and facility management offices, it added.

Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said the project would be a landmark place of worship through its serene Najdi-inspired design.

"The Grand Mosque in Diriyah’s second phase is one of 31 mosques planned within the development, contributing to 74,300 sq m of dedicated religious space," he stated.

Located on the outskirts of Riyadh, Diriyah is among Saudi PIF-backed giga-projects. The large-scale urban development is designed to accommodate around 100,000 residents, create more than 180,000 jobs, attract 50 million visitors annually by 2030, and add nearly $18.6 billion directly to Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

According to Diriyah, the mosque’s design combines contemporary engineering with Najdi-inspired architecture, featuring distinctive façades and refined interiors that reflect Diriyah’s heritage and identity.

In line with the Kingdom’s sustainability goals, the project aims to achieve both LEED Gold and Mostadam Gold certifications. The building will incorporate advanced environmental features, including a 3D mesh structure that maximises natural light while minimizing heat gain, ensuring thermal comfort inside the prayer hall, it stated.

The mosque will also be fully connected to Diriyah’s smart city infrastructure, integrating water supply, irrigation, power consumption, LEED and Mostadam monitoring, Fire and Life Safety (FLS), and security systems with the central Diriyah Operations Center, it added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

