India has allowed the export of 75,000 tonnes of non-Basmati white rice to the UAE, according to a government notification.



“Export of 75,000 tonnes of non-Basmati white rice to the UAE is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice issued on Monday.



India exported $2.2 billion of non-Basmati white rice this year, with the UAE, Kenya, Madagascar and Benin among the top destinations, Economic Times, an Indian financial daily, reported.



In September 2022, the government banned the export of broken rice to control rising prices and boost domestic supply.



The government has allowed non-basmati rice exports to Bhutan, Mauritius and Singapore through the NCEL.



In July, India banned exports of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year. New Delhi imposed a 20% duty on parboiled rice exports a month later.



India accounts for more than 40% of world rice exports.

