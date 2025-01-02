Indian businesses and entrepreneurs acquired the majority of nationalities, non-Emirati companies list, joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first nine months (9M) of 2024 with 12,142 new firms.

Pakistan ranked second on the list with 6,061 new companies joining between the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 and Q3-24, according to a recent report.

Egypt followed with 3,611 new companies registering as members of the chamber in 9M-24.

The number of new Syrian companies joining the Chamber throughout 9M-24 reached 2,062 which placed the country fourth among the top nationalities of new member companies.

The UK ranked fifth with 1,886 new companies joining the chamber, while Bangladesh ranked sixth with 1,669 new businesses joining until 9M-24.

Iraq secured seventh place on the list with 1,346 new member companies, and China claimed the eighth spot with 1,109 new companies joining the chamber’s membership from Q1-24 to Q3-24.

Jordan ranked ninth on the list with 1,069 new companies registering as members of the chamber.

Sudan claimed the 10th spot with 1,007 new companies joining the chamber’s membership.

Sectoral Distribution

In terms of the sectoral distribution of new member companies joining the chamber during 9M-24, the trade and services sector ranked first, accounting for 41.5% of the total.

The real estate, renting, and business services sector came in second place, representing 33.3% of the total.

This was followed by the construction sector in third place with 10.4%, and the transport, storage, and communications sector, which ranked fourth with 8.6%.

The social and personal services sector came in fifth place with 6.8%.

