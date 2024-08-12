NEW DELHI: India’s “multi-faceted” relations with GCC countries continue to strengthen in all areas of cooperation, including economic, energy security, culture, strategic and people-to-people ties, Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs, has assured Parliament.

“Gulf countries are major trade and investment partners for India. We also have a strong energy partnership with these countries. Besides, many Indians reside in Gulf countries,” Singh told Alok Kumar Suman, a Member of the Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament.

Suman had asked a series of questions about India-Gulf relations during Parliament’s “question hour” when Ministers reply to queries by members about various issues. He asked the government in this instance to outline “steps taken to boost the India-Gulf relations.”

The Minister pointed out that “India has long-standing, historic and close relations with all countries of Gulf region.”

Singh is the minister in charge of the Gulf region in India’s recently formed government after national elections.