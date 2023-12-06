Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), said the ministry is set to release implementation plans for its hydrogen and energy strategies by early 2024.

The year 2023 witnessed an update to the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase energy efficiency to 45 percent by 2050, triple renewable energy by 2030, and progress towards climate neutrality, he added, noting that the UAE targets producing 1.4 million tonnes of hydrogen annually by 2030.

He further added that COP28 is a high-importance global platform that brings together world leaders, experts, and stakeholders to align international climate efforts. Its initial outcomes constitute historic milestones in COP history, Al Kaabi explained, noting that they are expected to help achieve the goal of reducing temperatures and protecting the planet as per the Paris Agreement.

Al Kaabi said the UAE's energy sector is an inspiring success story in diversifying the energy mix fostering sustainable economic and social growth.