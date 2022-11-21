A good health insurance is the top priority right after high salary for MENA professionals.

According to a new study by Bayt.com, 84 per cent would exercise more if their workplace had a gym or offered discounts on gym memberships.

According to the ‘Health and Wellbeing in the Mena’ survey, 94 per cent respondents have the intention to become regularly active and follow a healthy diet.

Ola Haddad, Director of Human Resources at Bayt.com opined, “Our latest survey highlights how an increasing focus on health is shaping Mena job seekers’ choices and what employers can do to promote a holistic approach to wellness at the workplace. The main aim of our research is to help both professionals and companies create a supportive environment to boost happiness and give rise to important conversations in relation to wellbeing.”

Professionals in the Mena region look for multiple health and wellbeing aspects while searching for jobs. 58 per cent want a relaxed and friendly environment, 23 per cent want flexible work hours, five per cent look for gym facilities or free memberships and two per cent look for healthy meals or snacks.

70 per cent of respondents say that their employer provides them with a health and wellbeing plan, workshops, or educational sessions. 80 per cent believe that their current workplace provides a relaxed and happy atmosphere.

Additionally, two-thirds of professionals are satisfied with the level of communication that exists within their organization.

According to survey respondents, employers can take several actions to contribute in reducing stress at the workplace. These include offering a flexible workplace environment, providing time / resources for physical activity, organizing more social activities for the team and encouraging healthy eating habits.

